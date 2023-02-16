$125 million could soon help drivers in DeSoto county by widening key roads

“There’s more to accomplish, and we’re ready to hit the ground running,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Major help could be on the way for Mississippi drivers.

Thursday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced a $1.3 billion proposal into the state’s infrastructure.

“There’s more to accomplish, and we’re ready to hit the ground running,” said Reeves.

This investment would go into 19 projects across the Magnolia State, including the Mid-South.

“Once MDOT receives money to fund these projects, they can be moved towards the final stages of construction,” said Reeves.

Almost $125 million will go towards widening a portion of I-55. The project is broken up into three sections spanning from Goodman to Hernando. The proposal focuses on the portion between the Goodman and Church Road exits, expanding the roadway by two lanes on each side for a total of eight.

Many people, including Governor Reeves, are hopeful this will improve the states economic development and presence in the global supply chain.

Driving DeSoto and County Supervisor Emily Caldwell is excited about the announcement, and tells ABC24 the current set-up is not conducive for travelers or truck drivers on the road.

“It closes probably two to three times a week,” said Caldwell, “When the interstate is shut down, time is money, and they’re not able to get to work or they’re not able to deliver their products and it’s unsafe.”

Some drivers in share a similar sentiment to Caldwell and think the project could help with the traffic many see on the regular.

“I see no negative to it at all, I think it’s something that’s overdue,” said John Hughbanks.

However, there have been mixed reactions, who think the expansion will not solve the traffic problems many see, and would actually create a dangerous situation.

“I don’t think it’s going to make it any better. I think it’s just going to give drivers more time to do something crazy,” said Darrel James.

Caldwell says DeSoto County leaders have focused on improving other major roads off of the interstate, so the county could handle the growth the expansion may bring.

“Southaven and DeSoto County has joined together to widen Getwell Road, which is another great North South artery that needs to be widened,” said Caldwell.