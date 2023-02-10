One injured after 2 school buses crash near Midtown Memphis

Memphis Police said one person is in custody after the crash involving two buses and at least one other vehicle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition and another in police custody after two school buses were involved in a five-vehicle crash near Midtown Memphis Friday, Memphis Police said.

MPD said at 2:18 pm, officers responded to the area of Tillman Street and Sam Cooper Boulevard regarding a five-vehicle accident involving two school buses and three other cars.

Officers made the scene where one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later improved to non-critical condition.

Officers have one person in custody.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said the buses were not carrying their students, as they belong to Durham School Services, which is not contracted under MSCS. However, there were students on board from other schools.

No students had to be taken to the hospital, MFD said.