One critically injured after house fire breaks out in Whitehaven

The Memphis Fire Department said the victim suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a Whitehaven home Wednesday afternoon, the Memphis Fire Department said.

According to MFD, firefighters responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Goodhaven Drive around 5 p.m.

One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition after suffering from second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the scene is still active.