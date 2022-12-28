x
One critically injured after house fire breaks out in Whitehaven

The Memphis Fire Department said the victim suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.
Credit: WATN/Porsha Hernandez

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a Whitehaven home Wednesday afternoon, the Memphis Fire Department said.

According to MFD, firefighters responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Goodhaven Drive around 5 p.m. 

One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition after suffering from second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the scene is still active.

Avoid the area if you can. 

