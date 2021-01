If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in Hickory Hill Saturday night.

Memphis police say the man was shot at the Raines Mart. The gas station is located in the 5900 block of East Raines near Hickory Hill Road.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say there is no suspect information at this time.