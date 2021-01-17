One dead, another injured after shooting in Whitehaven shopping plaza

Memphis Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another was injured after a double shooting outside the Whitehaven Plaza Shopping Center.

Memphis Police say they found two shooting victims at Methodist South on Friday night. The shooting happened outside of the Village Mart clothing store at the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

One victim was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital. The second victim is still in critical condition.