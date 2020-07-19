One dead, five injured after crash and shooting in Raleigh

If you have any information on this investigation, you are asked to call 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and five people, including three juveniles, were injured after an early Sunday morning crash and shooting in Raleigh.

According to the Memphis Police Department, just before 1:00 a.m. two vehicles crashed at Coleman and Hoover. As officers were trying to help a passenger, they noticed he had been shot. The driver, who was also shot, told police shots were fired at him from an unknown car, which caused the crash with the other vehicle.

Driver #1 was shot and transported non-critical.

Driver #2 is in critical condition, and his three juvenile passengers are in non-critical condition at LeBonheur. All occupants from vehicle #2 received injuries from the crash.

The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators say the second driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. All three juvenile passengers were taken to Le Bonheur Children’ Hospital in non-critical condition.