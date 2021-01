Memphis Police say a suspect is in custody.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed and a woman was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting in Frayser.

According to Memphis Police, officers found a man shot just before 8:30 a.m. in the 3300 of William Tell.

Officers pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Investigators say a woman was also shot. Medics transported her to Regional One in non-critical condition.