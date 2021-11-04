One dead, three injured after shooting in Southwest Memphis

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and three others were injured after a shooting Saturday.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Western Park in Southwest Memphis.

Medics took one man to the hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Officers say a woman and child were also injured at the scene. They were also taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.

Another injured man arrived at Regional One hospital. Medics say he is expected to be okay.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.