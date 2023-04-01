At least one dead in Tipton County after storms damaged the area, county sheriff's office says

So far, one person is confirmed to have died in the area according to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday night, damaging storms hit Covington, Tennessee, where Tipton County Schools has confirmed significant damage to Crestview Elementary and Middle Schools as well as the Tipton County Hospital.

The Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle School buildings won't be used for the rest of the school year as 1,200 students have been affected by the storms, according to Tipton County Schools superintendent John Combs.

Students will also not have school next week, and a plan is currently being developed, he said.

Twenty-eight people were injured and sent to local hospitals, according to the Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The sheriff stated that the tornado was on the ground in Tipton for 170 miles.

Good afternoon! Just wanted to give everyone an update as to where we are and roads that remain closed at this time. We... Posted by Sheriff Shannon Beasley on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Sheriff Beasley also released a list of roads still currently closed after the storms including:

Stacey Lane at Anthony

Hazel Grove at Turkey Scratch

Melanie at Beaver Road.

All of Junior Drive subdivision

McDow Lane

Locust Bluff Road

Damage to infrastructure, including power lines, left some roads in Covington impassable on Friday night, according to the Covington Police Department Facebook page.

Much of the Mid-South was under a rare level 5 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday night. The area has not been under a severe weather risk this high since 2011. Strong storms continued to move throughout the Mid-South into the early morning hours of April 1.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Several tornadoes were visually confirmed by trained spotters.

In McNairy County, Mayor Larry Smith declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

"Please keep all responders in your prayers as response continues and we move into recovery from this disaster," a statement from the McNairy County EMA read.