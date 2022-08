According to Memphis police, the two-car crash happened around 9 p.m. at W. Brooks Road and New Horn Lake Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Memphis Police officer Thursday night.

According to Memphis police, the two-car crash happened around 9 p.m. at W. Brooks Road and New Horn Lake Road.

One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The officer was uninjured, police said.

No further details about the crash were immediately made available.