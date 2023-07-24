One killed and one injured after car strikes tree in Frayser, Memphis police say

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and another woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was killed and another woman was transported to the hospital after single-car accident in Frayser on Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said officers responded to an accident in the parking lot at the Dollar Tree store located at Thomas and Whitney St. at 2 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

According to MPD, the driver struck a pole. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and another woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.