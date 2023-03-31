One killed, another injured in small plane crash in Lafayette County, Mississippi

Investigators said the plane took off from Union County, but later crashed near County Road 249 in Lafayette.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating a small plane crash near Oxford in Lafayette County, Mississippi.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, the Union County Sheriff’s Office called the Lafayette department about a small private plane that took off from there but had not returned to the airport. Union County told investigators that the plane may be near County Road 249, where a phone for one of the two occupants was pinging.

Lafayette deputies arrived in the area just before 9:45 p.m., and they, along with Lafayette Fire, Emergency Management, and Union County officials began searching the area.

Lafayette County said the plane’s wreckage was found and one of the people died at the scene. The second occupant was initially missing, but then found just after 12:15 a.m. They said that person was injured and rushed to the hospital.