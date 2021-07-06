One-on-one with child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart

Local 24 News anchor Katina Rankin’s exclusive interview with Smart, who was 14-years-old when she was kidnapped and held captive for months.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rape, religion, and restoration. Those were just a few of the topics Local 24 News anchor Katina Rankin spoke exclusively to Elizabeth Smart about on Monday. Smart made national news when she was kidnapped from her Utah bedroom at knife point. She was held captive for nine months.

"What were those nine months like for you?" asked Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin.

"They were, if I had to sum them up, it would be being raped continually, being abused continually, mentally, and emotionally. Pretty much on every level and just being so manipulated," said child abduction survivor and Advocate Elizabeth Smart.

Besides rape, religion, and restoration, Smart also discussed starting over and how women of sexual assault should never look at themselves as victims, but as survivors.

Smart is in Memphis to be the keynote speaker at Methodist's Healthcare's seventh annual Dennis H. Jones Living Well Network Mental Health Breakfast set for June 8, 2021. The in-person event will be held at the Renasant Convention Center and a virtual viewing option is available.