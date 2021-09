It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday along westbound Sam Cooper near N. Mendenhall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning along Sam Cooper Blvd.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. along westbound Sam Cooper near N. Mendenhall. Police said one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Traffic was backed up along westbound Sam Cooper and the Perkins Exit was closed for about an hour. Traffic is once again moving in the area.