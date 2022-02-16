One person dead after house fire in Memphis Tuesday night

Memphis Fire Department said the victim, an adult male, was found unresponsive in the kitchen.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) announced Wednesday one person has died as the result of a house fire in Memphis Tuesday night.

Around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a heavy fire reported at a house on the 200 block of Keel Avenue in North Memphis.

MFD said during a search of the inside of the home, crews found one adult male unconscious in the kitchen.

The victim was transported to Regional One Health Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

MFD said the cause of death is still pending a report from the Shelby County Medical Examiner.

PRESS RELEASE : Residential Fire 266 Keel Ave ( Civilian Fire Fatality) pic.twitter.com/QFY4EnGp3r — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) February 16, 2022