Shelby County Sheriff's Department is on scene actively searching for a child.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported drowning at the Shelby Forrest boat ramp Sunday night.

One person has been recovered and pronounced dead.

Search and rescue teams are still searching for a child that went under the water.

