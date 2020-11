Memphis police are still investigating what led to the crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said one person was killed in a crash along Covington Pike.

It happened about 11:00 a.m. at Covington Pike and Pleasant View. Police said two vehicles were involved, but have not said what led to the crash.

One person died at the scene.

Police have not yet said if anyone will be charged in the crash.