One Thousand Man Solidarity Walk held in honor of George Floyd, against crime

The organizer commented that Sunday’s walk is bringing a message about change to the community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of Sunday’s 1000 Man Solidarity Walk from East Memphis to the historic Orange Mound community say they were not only honoring George Floyd but speaking up for the betterment of their own neighborhoods.

Together was painted on the poster walked from Audubon Park to the heart of Orange Mound and participants stressed change.

It’s a simple concept, but those who participated say the impact of it could alter generations in Memphis for the better.

“They see us coming together and if we can make a change and be grown then hey you never know whose life you’re changing,” said organizer Scooby Cutz.

“I think the police should start putting themselves in the shoes of the people that’s out here that’s really going through this in the streets,” said Cutz.

Marcus Cox explained he participated because he’s tired of African-Americans being treated unjustly and living in fear.

“Philando’s death above all of them really touched me because you know his child was in the backseat,” said Cox. “My child sits in the backseat, that could have easily been me.”

Marcher Briant Kelly says any change that will happen starts from within.

“You’re looking at gang members out here. You’re looking at ex-cons out here,” said Kelly. “You’re looking at people who really bleed in the streets of Memphis. We don’t got to keep killing each other, we can start seeing what’s inside of us and help people.”

Participants said they will continue to walk and protest until officers who commit crimes are convicted.