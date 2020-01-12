"Operation Warm Hearts" to collect winter clothing for SCS students

On Giving Tuesday, SCS hosts its sixth-annual Operation Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It's Giving Tuesday, a nationwide effort to encourage people to be generous and in honor of the day, people can ensure that no child goes cold this winter.

Shelby County Schools will host its sixth annual Operation Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive to give to students in need.

This year's event will be a drive-thru for people to drop off donations.

SCS is collecting new winter coats, jackets, gloves, hats and scarves.

The district raised $20,000 worth of warm winter clothes through last year's event.

People that can't make it to the drive can donate money through CashApp to “$SupportSCS” for “Warm Hearts”.

“Operation Warm Hearts is one of our favorite giving traditions here at Shelby County Schools," Jerica Phillips, Shelby County Schools Chief of Communications, said.

It’s #GivingTuesday and we’re live on #GoodDayMemphis for the sixth annual @SCSK12Unified Operation Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive



SCS is collecting warm clothing for students in need🧣🧤 pic.twitter.com/mpWuoC2rcm — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) December 1, 2020

Money is tight this time of year for struggling families. Now, due to the pandemic, the need is only greater.

"We just encourage anyone interested in supporting our students," Phillips said. "It is so important, now more than ever, to give and provide resources and supports to our families during this pandemic so we ask you to open your hearts and again spread joy."