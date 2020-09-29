Ordinances limiting excessive force, military equipment, and use of tear gas move forward in Shelby County Commission

The commissioners are moving on to the next reading of these ordinances after a dozen people expressed their support for them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Commission is moving forward with three ordinances that prioritize police reform involving Shelby County law enforcement.

The first of the reform ordinances would disqualify any law enforcement candidate who has a prior work history of showing termination for excessive use of force. It would also establish a tracking system for public safety officers who are terminated for this behavior.

The second proposal would require a use limitation of military equipment and weaponry. Commissioner Tami Sawyer, who is sponsoring the ordinances, brought up the recent use of electric pulse shields by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies among a group of protesters.

"It highlights the reasons why we need to modify these things," Sawyer said.

Commissioner Van Turner said, contrary to some beliefs, equipping law enforcement with military-grade equipment does not diminish crime.

"There are other things that should be done without militarizing officers," Turner said.

The third ordinance proposes a limit to the use of tear gas by county law enforcement. Commissioner Michael Whaley clarified that this only would limit excessive use of tear gas.

"I think there are some extreme cases," Whaley said.