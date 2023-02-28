Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals continues to push for more diversity in Aviation

OBAP provides opportunity for Black youth by introducing them to the aviation industry, ultimately growing the workforce.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — During the peak of the pandemic, an on-going pilot shortage caused some of the worst air travel seasons people have ever seen worldwide.

With air travel being an increasingly growing industry and the economy still recovering from lasting effects caused by the pandemic, pilots were, and still are needed more than ever.

Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), which is an organization that breaks opportunity barriers by creating diversity within the aviation industry, provides opportunity for Black youth by introducing them to the aviation industry, ultimately growing the workforce.

“Essentially what we’ve got is a perfect storm of it’s difficult to become a pilot. It cost a lot of money to become a pilot, and there’s a long timeline from when you start flying to when you can actually carry passengers,” airline and military pilot Joel Webley said. “What we’re seeing now is really an issue with awareness.”

Webley serves as chairman of Board of Directors for the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals.

“We operate a number of programs primarily focused on getting youth interested in aerospace,”

OBAP instructs aspiring pilots at Luke Weather Flight Academy in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The flight academy's motto is When Dreams Take Wings.

“I think if you love what you’re doing it’s not that bad,” flight instrument student Milas Norris said.

Norris said the lack of diversity in the air travel profession is what’s pushed him to pursue his passion. He said he wants other people who look like him to do the same.

“It feels more like home. It feels like you can talk to people on a deeper level. They understand the problems you have more directly. So just being around the group at OBAP and Luke Weathers is completely different,” Norris said.