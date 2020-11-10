Organizations across the nation host events in honor of National Faith and Blue Weekend

Other groups involved over the weekend included the National Black Police Association and the National Sheriff’s Association.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday community leaders, clergy and law enforcement joined together to host events addressing the root causes of unnecessary police shooting across the nation.

The group says more than 500 community events in 43 states were held over the weekend.

The goal is to better existing relationships among law enforcement in their prospective communities.

Organizers want deaths like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd to be avoided.

“It’s just not enough for us to march and protest and speak past one another,” said Rev. Markel Hutchins, CEO of Movement Forward. “We have to come to the table of reconciliation, solutions and healing. If we’re going to see a reduction in George Floyd’s, Breonna Taylor’s and Ahmaud Arbrey’s and other tragic cases that have so divided law enforcement and our communities.”