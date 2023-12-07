Organizers push for end to gun violence with Unity Walk Saturday, July 15

The Unity Walk to end gun violence begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Westwood Community Center on Western Park Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers are getting ready for Saturday's anti-gun violence walk in Westwood.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and community organizers said the walk couldn't come at a more critical time, with homicides so far this year outpacing the total this time in 2022.

Those involved with the walk said the event Saturday, July 15, 2023, is also about raising awareness to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission's Safe Community Action Plan, which primarily tackles gun violence.

"They don't have the answer. They have the response. We have the answer, we have to step up and take charge of our communities and our children. We have to love each other and do whatever it takes,” said Pastor Kenric Conway of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

