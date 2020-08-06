Organizers for Black Lives Matter protest in Collierville says peace is a powerful catalyst for change

Protesters gathered to pray for the black lives lost to police brutality and for those leading the change to put an end to it.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Organizers for the "Black Lives Matter" protest in Collierville want to set an example of peace for society to show why it's important to support black lives. Organizer Kayla Hayes said holding the protest in Collierville, a predominantly white community, will help show people of different backgrounds why this fight is relevant.

"I want to have one that shows that we can voice our opinion and have our justice without violence because that’s not what we’re asking for," Hayes said.

Her example of peace is to put focus on the importance of ending racism and police brutality.

"I feel like with the riots and the looting it’s taking away from what the actual purpose of the protest is," Hayes said.

Protesters gathered to pray for the black lives lost to police brutality and for those leading the change to put an end to it. RaeAngela Redwing of the NAACP Youth Council wants everyone to join this fight because the solution is relying on all of us.

"This is a fight everyone should be fighting because this is the world we live in," Redwing said. "If you are wanting change it doesn’t matter your race is doesn’t matter your gender as long as you’re coming along and helping us."

Hayes, Redwing, and others as a part of this movement know this fight is hardly over, but together they can find justice for all.

"We're not going to stop," Hayes said. "We’re not going to be silent no matter what happens we’re going to keep fighting until we get the justice we deserve because we deserve it and it’s long overdue."

Redwing said even when the fight gets exhausting she reminds herself of the greatness that is yet to come.