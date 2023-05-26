Orpheum Theatre announces recipients of 14th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards

A culmination of a year-long program that brought students from all over the Mid-South together for an "intensive week of team building" took place at the Orpheum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum theatre has noticed the award recipients of the 14th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Students from 47 different schools across three different states met in Memphis on Thursday, May 25 to celebrate achievements both on and off the stage.

The event was said to be a culmination of a year-long program that brought students from all over the Mid-South together for an "intensive week of team building, collaboration and celebration of musical theatre."

The Lead Actor and Actress award recipients from 2022 — Brima Gassama and Vera Brown — returned to the Orpheum stage to host the 2023 ceremony.

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®), which includes 48 programs from across the country.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the program invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each of these competitions to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway.

The 14th annual Jimmy Awards® will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway – the current home of Disney’s The Lion King.

Award recipients for "Lead Actor & Lead Actress" – Whit Robbins (New Albany High School) and Hailey Brown (Northpoint Christian School) will now represent the Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards at these awards.

The Award Recipients of the 2023 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards include the following.

Outstanding Small Ensemble:

The 6 Merry Murderesses - Houston High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Outstanding Large Ensemble sponsored by Gould’s Academy:

The Full Cast – Evangelical Christian School – Kiss Me, Kate

Outstanding Chorus sponsored by Karen Fields-Isaacman and Ken Isaacman:

Evangelical Christian School – Kiss Me, Kate

Outstanding Student Orchestra:

Collierville High School – Anastasia

Outstanding Dance Execution:

Houston High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Outstanding Choreography:

Evangelical Christian School – Kiss Me, Kate

Outstanding Playbill sponsored Paulsen Printing:

New Albany High School – Oklahoma!

Outstanding Poster sponsored by directFX:

Tipton – Rosemark Academy – The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Front of House sponsored by Friends of the Orpheum (FOTO):

Milan High School – Beauty and the Beast

Outstanding Artistic Element sponsored by Production One:

The Torture Device – Germantown High School – The Addams Family: School Edition

Outstanding Hair and Makeup sponsored by The Barefoot Bride:

Houston High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Outstanding Costumes:

Houston High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Outstanding Lighting sponsored by Andy Dean Production Services:

Cabot High School – Anything Goes

Outstanding Set sponsored by Veronica and Brett Batterson:

Christian Brothers High School – The Robber Bridegroom

Outstanding Technical Achievement sponsored by PCS Managed Services:

Houston High School – Chicago: Teen Edition

Outstanding Student Creative Achievement sponsored by directFX:

Bruna DaRosa – St. Benedict at Auburndale – Into the Woods

Outstanding Student Technical Achievement sponsored by PCS Managed Services:

Lillian Dischner – Tipton - Rosemark Academy – The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Student Stage Management Achievement sponsored by Jennifer McGrath:

Adriana McDonald – St. Mary’s Episcopal School – The Sound of Music

The Bravo Award:

Indie Mae Landers as Lefou – St. George’s Independent School – Beauty and the Beast

Erinayo Obadina as Marta – St. Mary’s Episcopal School – The Sound of Music

Jim Patterson as Les – St. Agnes Academy - Newsies

The Inspiring Teacher Award:

Angelia Johnson – Fayette Academy

Outstanding Music Direction sponsored by Patty and George Alvord:

Tammy Holt - Briarcrest Christian School – Tuck Everlasting

Outstanding Featured Dancer:

Kage Cilburn – Hernando High School – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Outstanding Featured Actor sponsored by Keri and Doug Gage:

Hunt Pipkin as Adam - Chester County High School - Freaky Friday

Outstanding Featured Actress sponsored by Robin and Billy Orgel:

Khiyara Saladin as Grandma - Lewisburg High School - The Addams Family: School Edition

The Jalen Award (Spirit of HSMTAs) sponsored by Varsity Spirit:

Johnathan Dance – Harding Academy

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Colby Duncan as Lord Farquaad - South Gibson County High School - Shrek the Musical

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Lauren Brown as Davey - St. Agnes Academy - Newsies

Outstanding Lead Actor sponsored by Farris Bobango PLC:

Whit Robbins as Curly - New Albany High School - Oklahoma!

Outstanding Lead Actress sponsored by Cheryl and Bill Stegbauer:

Hailey Brown as Miss Hannigan - Northpoint Christian School - Annie

Outstanding Direction by a Teacher sponsored by Lura Elliott Turner in honor of her favorite music teacher, her mother Helen Elliott:

Lynden Jones - Evangelical Christian School - Kiss Me, Kate

Outstanding Overall Production sponsored by Ted and Jan Donaldson: