Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stop into Memphis

The next stop will be at the Jones Orchard and Corn Maze in Millington, Tennessee Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An American icon stopped into the Bluff City for a fun-filled family and friends photo experience this weekend.

The Oscar Wienermobile was parked Saturday afternoon at the Edge Motor Museum in the Medical District.

Fans were able to take pictures, tour the vehicle and take a look under the hood.

The Wienermobile’s stop into Memphis is apart of their annual tour.