Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park.

A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground.

In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly smaller sturgeon, a salamander, and a caterpillar as part of an obstacle route children will be able to run along while also learning about regional ecology.

The large wooden structures had to be brought in by 18-wheelers.