'Our hospitality' | 64th annual Memphis Greek Festival to wrap up Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second day of the Memphis Greek Festival takes place on Saturday, and those with the right items in hand can get in free to the event.

It lasts from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Highland Avenue.

Admission for adults is just $3. It is $1 for children ages 6 to 11. Still, those that bring 3 canned goods to donate, reportedly get in to the festival for free.

Father Simon Thomas of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church said the festival has become a community tradition.

"You hear about Greek hospitality being famous — that's what our festival is," Father Thomas said. "It's our hospitality. We want you to come, enjoy and experience our perish, our faith, our culture. That makes us who we are as a people."