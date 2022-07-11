Accent Jewelers donates $25,000 to MIFA's Meals on Wheels ahead of the holidays

Accent Jewelers said also that money from sales on every purchase will go to MIFA through the end of the year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of dollars going to help feed people in need, thanks to Memphis-based Accent Jewelers.

The company presented the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) Meals on Wheels program with $25,000 Monday.

Meals on Wheels provides meals to people 60 and older. They help thousands in the Greater Memphis area.

MIFA said inflation is taking a toll on its operation, so every little bit helps.

“It costs us a little bit more everyday it seems to provide this service to our clients, so support makes an enormous difference,” said MIFA President and CEO Sally Heinz.