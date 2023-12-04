Arkansas REALTORS opening tornado relief command centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas REALTORS Association (ARA) will open temporary command centers on Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28 to help residents impacted by tornadoes apply for up to $2,000 in recovery funds.
The ARA has committed to providing up to $1 million dollars in grants through a partnership with the REALTORS Relief Fund.
Recipients can use the money for house payments, rent, or hotel rooms.
Board members of Hearts & Homes of Arkansas, an ARA-affiliated charity, and REALTOR volunteers will be present to provide technical assistance and offer on-site computers for individuals to complete grant applications.
Checks will be available for pickup at the command center the following day if approved.
The command centers will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- ARA Office: 11224 Executive Center Drive, Little Rock, Ark. 72211
- North Pulaski Board of REALTORS®: 3100 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, Ark. 72120
- First United Methodist Church: 308 W Main St., Jacksonville, Ark 72076
- Cross County Chamber of Commerce: 1790 Falls Blvd. N #2, Wynne, Ark. 72396