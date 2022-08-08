500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC

Backpacks are limited to one per child with a maximum of four children per car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.

According to a release, the backpack giveaway is open to the public and will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Van Vleet Building, 3 N. Dunlap St.

Attendees should enter the driveway of the building under the “UTHSC Campus Police” sign. Backpacks are limited to one per child with a maximum of four children per car.

UTHSC is collecting donations of school supplies for the event at various locations on campus through August 10.