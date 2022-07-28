Memphis church hosting back to school 'Community Day'

In addition to free school supplies and backpacks, the Redemption Church will give away baby formula.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As prices continue to rise across the nation, Redemption Church is hosting a Community Day on Sunday, August 7, to help parents prepare their children for a successful school year.

Along with games and free food, the church said they will be giving away free school supplies, backpacks, baby formula, and gas cards.

Redemption partnered with local businesses including Central BBQ, Crystal Couture, and Target Your Talk, a clothing line created by a Memphis teenager.

The event will start at 10:30am and will continue until 2:00pm.