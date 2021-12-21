"Be a Santa for a Senior" program brings holiday smiles to local retirement community

Members of the community adopted the seniors as part of the " Be a Santa for a Senior " program. Care givers and leaders from Home Instead Memphis delivered gifts to residents at the Town Village retirement community.

"Right now, it's so important to give this time of year and especially this year, with the last couple of years the Senior community being very isolated,” said Blair Draughon, Vice President & General Manager of Home Instead. “It's so wonderful to have the seniors and have an outlet for us to be able to come and give and serve during the holidays."