x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outreach

"Be a Santa for a Senior" program brings holiday smiles to local retirement community

Caregivers and leaders from Home Instead Memphis delivered gifts to residents at the Town Village retirement community Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South seniors got a big surprise Tuesday.

Members of the community adopted the seniors as part of the "Be a Santa for a Senior" program. Care givers and leaders from Home Instead Memphis delivered gifts to residents at the Town Village retirement community.

"Right now, it's so important to give this time of year and especially this year, with the last couple of years the Senior community being very isolated,” said Blair Draughon, Vice President & General Manager of Home Instead. “It's so wonderful to have the seniors and have an outlet for us to be able to come and give and serve during the holidays."

In all, 93 gifts are being given out as part of this program, a record number for the organization.

The elves of #HomeInstead getting together to celebrate #BeASantaToASenior! We loved bringing our staff and our lovely seniors together for a special holiday tradition.

Posted by Home Instead - Memphis, TN on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Kids head to Target to Shop with a Cop from the Memphis Police Department