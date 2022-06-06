Carnival Memphis volunteers give back with a local service day

Monday, volunteers headed out across the city to give back to the several organizations in the community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carnival Memphis is back, and Monday, volunteers headed out across the city to give back to the community.

Carnival Memphis started in 1931 with the who's who of Mid-South business, political, and social elite whose events raise money for children’s charities.

91 years later, they're pushing on, raising money for several organizations around the city.

Monday, volunteers headed to the Memphis Child Advocacy Center to sort teddy bears for children. Others went to Southern Reins to repair and service the stables for the therapy horses. Some more went to Church Health to deep clean the exam rooms, and still others headed to the Mid-South Food Bank to package up diaper donations for families in need.

Organizers said over the last 21 years, Carnival Memphis has raised and donated more than $3.2 million for charities across the city.