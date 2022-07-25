Memphis church to provide care for the community

“I come back because it brings me a lot of joy. It’s a privilege,” Church Health volunteer physician Dr. Reed Baskin said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many say that one of the sweetest joys in life is giving. At Church Health in the Crosstown Concourse, thousands experience that joy every year.

Tuesday is a big day for Church Health as it is "Giving Day." Members of the organization said they need the community’s help.

Dr. Scott Morris is the CEO and founder of Church Health.

“Why would we not do everything we can to give quality healthcare?” he said.

This question has been the drive behind Church Health for the past 35 years.

“What we do is we provide health care to the people who work to make our lives comfortable," Morris said. "They cook our food, take care of our children, wash our dishes, cut our grass—one day dig our graves. They don’t complain, yet when they get sick, their options are very few.”

Still, those who care are far from few.

“As part of giving back, many physicians in our community step up to give back," Dr. Reed Baskin said. "We’ve been placed in very fortunate positions in our careers.”

Baskin is a doctor who has been treating patients with cancer and complex blood disorders for decades. Although retired, the act of giving brought him back to volunteer his skills at Church Health.

“I consider it a privilege to be able to do this," Baskin said. "We’ve seen people—wonderful people for that matter—who [through] different circumstances have a hard time in the traditional healthcare system. It’s so meaningful for our community because, as you know and everybody knows in Memphis, we have a real need for healthcare.”

This need has led the faith-based facility to treat more than 70,000 patients, many being those who are uninsured.

“God expects from us two things: to care for our bodies as well as our spirits and care for people who have nowhere else to turn when they get sick,” Dr. Morris said.

The reward for helping is just as simple as its cause.

“I come back because it brings me a lot of joy," Dr. Baskin said. "It’s a privilege. It is a privilege to help those who continue to help us.