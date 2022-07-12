Things are heating up for Memphis children after the Winter Warm-up

Communities in Schools of Memphis (CIS) hosted the Memphis Winter Warm-Up Wednesday, handing out warm weather gear to those in need.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis organization is helping to keep local children warm this winter.

Communities in Schools of Memphis (CIS) hosted the Memphis Winter Warm-Up Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. They gave more than 250 children and families winter essentials like coats and socks, and even some treats like hot chocolate and cookies.

Organizers said it's their mission to make people feel seen.

“Thinking about how this season can be tough for people, we wanted to make sure that they felt loved, and cared for, supported and looked after,” said Jessica Pontoo with CIS.

Communities in Schools partnered with Soles for Souls, Macy's, and United Way for this event.