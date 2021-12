On Friday, December 10th starting at 11:00 am, customers can give items that will go to the Memphis Union Mission.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Walmart Supercenter in Cordova is holding a donation drive for Memphis Union Mission on Friday.

Items that will be collected are men's coats, underwear, socks, and small personal hygiene products.

The drive will be from 11am until 3pm at the Walmart SuperCenter off of North Germantown Parkway.