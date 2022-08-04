Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis.

Expungement allows for certain crimes to be removed from a person's records. Not every crime qualifies. Learn more about expungement in Shelby County HERE.

"I believe just because you have a criminal record, it doesn't mean it's a life sentence for you," Kuhn told ABC24 at a previous clinic. “So this offers people an opportunity to come out to see if they're eligible for an expungement, which could aid in getting a job, getting a house, getting a loan. Just really giving them the opportunity to get on the right track.”

Several groups will take part in the clinic, including the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and Greater Memphis Financial Empower Center. The City of Memphis Drive While You Pay program and Maximus child support will also be on hand offering services.

Several companies, including FedEx and FedEx Ground, Goodwill, Kroger, MATA, First Student and Equssworks will also be there for job opportunities. And the NAACP will be holding voter registration.