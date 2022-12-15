FedEx Cares & Operation Warm team up to give coats to children in need

FedEx Express CEO Richard Smith said he feels it's the company’s responsibility to give back to the community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the temperature drops, the need for warm clothing rises. So FedEx Cares volunteers gave 560 new winter coats to kids who need them Thursday at Fox Meadows Elementary.

The event was a collaboration with Operation Warm, a non-profit that makes clothes and shoes for kids in need.

FedEx Express CEO Richard Smith said he feels it's the company’s responsibility to give back to the community.

"It's heartbreaking when you think about a child going to school cold without a jacket. So the work that we're doing here warms my heart to see the effort that goes into helping these children and communities, making sure they're warm and they can get to school and be comfortable and not cold and miserable,” said Smith.