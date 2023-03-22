FedEx and Operation Warm make sure Treadwell Elementary students have warm hearts... and feet

The company and non-profit teamed up to provide new shoes to students at the school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some FedEx employees warmed hearts and feet Wednesday by giving students new shoes.

FedEx Cares gave more than 460 new pairs of shoes to students at Treadwell Elementary. The Memphis-based company collaborated with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. FedEx has been working with the group since 2008.

FedEx employees told ABC24 they enjoyed getting out in the community and helping kids.

"Parents are making tough decisions whether to buy coats, shoes, or just food. Food is just so expensive right now. This takes a burden off the families as well as an opportunity for our team members to engage and have quality time with the kids,” said Rachel Kesselman, a Communications Advisor with FedEx.

Throughout March and April, FedEx said it is shipping more than 8,400 pairs of shoes to 28 schools across North America. Shoes are being delivered to 21 cities in the United States, six in Canada, and one in Puerto Rico.