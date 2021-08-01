FedEx sends $8 million in medical supplies from Direct Relief to Haiti earthquake victims

The plane full of supplies took off Thursday morning from Memphis International Airport.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is flying 79 tons of medications, and emergency medical supplies to Haiti.

The plane took off earlier Thursday morning from Memphis International Airport.

The $8 million worth of critical supplies were provided by Direct Relief for efforts to help victims of the recent earthquake.

The flight was making its way to Port-au-Prince. The shipment includes prescription medications, IV solutions, emergency medical backpacks, and other critical medical supplies.

In a statement from Direct Relief, Richard W. Smith, regional president of The Americas and executive vice president, global support for FedEx Express said, “Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti. It is clear the need for help is urgent, and we are proud to be able to use our global network to bring life-saving resources to the area.”