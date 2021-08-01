FedEx sends $8 million in medical supplies from Direct Relief to Haiti earthquake victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is flying 79 tons of medications, and emergency medical supplies to Haiti.
The plane took off earlier Thursday morning from Memphis International Airport.
The $8 million worth of critical supplies were provided by Direct Relief for efforts to help victims of the recent earthquake.
The flight was making its way to Port-au-Prince. The shipment includes prescription medications, IV solutions, emergency medical backpacks, and other critical medical supplies.
In a statement from Direct Relief, Richard W. Smith, regional president of The Americas and executive vice president, global support for FedEx Express said, “Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti. It is clear the need for help is urgent, and we are proud to be able to use our global network to bring life-saving resources to the area.”
“For the people of Haiti and Direct Relief’s many tremendously dedicated Haitian partner organizations that serve them tirelessly, the action today by FedEx provides a hugely important practical boost of scaled-up response to urgent health needs and also is just a powerful signal of the depth of concern that exists for their welfare, which means so much in itself, ” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief president and CEO, in the statement. “We are so deeply grateful for the leadership and entire team at FedEx whose actions have catalyzed a vastly more expansive response than would otherwise be possible during this time of compounded crises.”