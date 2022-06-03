As costs go up due to inflation, more Mid-South families are finding themselves in need of food

“In the last three months we have seen a 50% increase in demand for our family food box program,” Catholic Charities of West Tennessee's Executive Director said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Catholic Charities of West Tennessee works with the Mid-South Food Bank, giving food to the people who need it most.

Both organizations say inflation is causing a ripple affect in the need some Memphians have when it comes to food.

“In the last three months we have seen a 50% increase in demand for our family food box program,” Catholic Charities of West Tennessee Executive Director Kelley Henderson said.

Henderson said their food supplies are decreasing, while the cost to maintain food production is increasing.

“A year ago, it cost us a little under $10 to produce a family food box. It’s now over $16 to produce that same box,” Henderson said.

In statement, Shari Douglass with the Mid-South Food Bank said, “Without some of the support that we were receiving during COVID, our shelves are not nearly as stocked as they were, but we are actively hosting food drives and purchasing to supplement some of what we are no longer receiving.“

Henderson said Memphians wanting to help can start by setting up community food drives.

“If you get a buy one - get one opportunity, grab that and drop that off at your local food bank. You can do a personal food drive with you family just by using coupons and BOGO’s,” he said.

For more information on donation and volunteering opportunities go to the Mid-South Food Bank website www.midsouthfoodbank.org.