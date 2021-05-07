Former Memphis Tiger launches clothing line, 'Still Community,' celebrating Memphis and bringing awareness to mental health

"At the end of the day, I can be anywhere in the world, but I’m still from Memphis,” said Ferrakohn Hall, Still Community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a phrase called 'Memphis made.' It means someone raised, groomed, or polished right here in Memphis. It has a way of sticking with you no matter where you go. That is the story of a former Memphis Tiger basketball player who now has his own clothing line and gives back to the community.

Words have a way of sticking with us.

“Just the word ‘still’ on my wall was always like a motivating force for me to be resilient and to work hard because I still wanted to make it into the NBA,” said Ferrakohn Hall, Still Community owner and former Memphis Tiger.

'Still' is a reference to movement and state of being.

From playing overseas and in the United States, 'still' stuck with Hall.

“I would see that sign and that would push me to get up and do what I needed to do,” said Hall.

Hall has a love basketball and fashion. Opportunity never let him lose sight of it.

“The pandemic first happened; I was playing in the NBA G League going after my dreams,” said Hall. “They ended the season and told us we weren’t playing anymore. Because of that, the NBA partnered with Parsons and Yellowbrick. Parsons is school fashion.”

That is when the word 'still' met 'community.' Hall started his own clothing line, Still Community.

“The community aspect is everything. It’s a large part about being from Memphis,” said Hall. “I can’t lose my accent. I can’t lose who I really am. At the end of the day, I can be anywhere in the world, but I’m still from Memphis.”

His first line was released in May during mental health awareness month. Keeping it local, Hall donated proceeds to Nurturing Black Minds started by Angelia Lomax.

“Our mission is to provide the necessary tools, resources, and information to build Black mental health and achieve progression through empowerment,” said Lomax. “Because of Still Community, we’re able to provide over 100 students with the Dream in Color workbook.”

Dream in Color helps high school students make the mental and emotional transition to college.

“These high school students have very different experiences from those before them. I wanted to create a newer version of the workbook, so that we address those things and help them navigate COVID and college together,” said Lomax.

With Still Community's backing and Nurturing Black Minds' mission, you get 'alignment.'

“We came together at the perfect time,” said Lomax. “There’s been this huge stigma around not only just experiencing mental health but seeking the treatment for mental health.”

Former Memphis Tiger basketball player, Ferrakohn Hall, created his own clothing line and is making sure to spotlight Memphis and bring awareness to mental health. pic.twitter.com/66ujCxUsiw — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) July 5, 2021

Hall could relate to that having struggled with anger issues.

“That’s just from growing up in an environment where you don’t really get the opportunity to talk correctly and express your emotions,” said Hall.

However, a coach made him learn a new word, 'imperturbability.'

“Basically, it means that I have control of my own emotions,” said Hall. “He made me read this word and he made me write the definition out like a thousand times. On this shirt here, we have the word ‘imperturbability’. I actually have it tattooed on my wrist. That’s why I wanted to put it on everyone else’s wrist.”