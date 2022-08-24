Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives teams up with City of Memphis to help former inmates

"If we can stop our negative behavior, we can end the jail cell. I know it’s true because I’ve been out for 40 years and ain’t been back,” said Stevie Moore, FFUN.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You have probably heard of the group, Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN). They are commonly known in the community for their “Stop the Killing” program.

The initial purpose of FFUN was to help former inmates.

And out of some of the darkest places, comes the brightest ideas.

“As I was laying in my bunker... I said everybody in jail has negative behavior. If we can stop our negative behavior, we can end the jail cell. I know it’s true because I’ve been out for 40 years and ain’t been back,” said Stevie Moore, FFUN founder.

Moore runs Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives with its initial goal of helping those formerly incarcerated.

“We keep hollering about what’s wrong. What is wrong is that we’re not doing enough right,” said Moore.

He has partnered with the City of Memphis to help former inmates find work.

“By working with the city, we can help these young men. The first time, it was a six-month program. By the time the six months were over, they can’t not work for six months, so they’ve gone back to jail,” said Moore.

This time, Moore will hire former inmates for 90 days paying $10-12 an hour. After successfully completing the program, participants are eligible for hire under the City of Memphis Public Service Corps at $15-16 an hour.

“I love it because the city offers some things I can’t offer,” said Moore.

One benefit is access to a new license which most former inmates need.

Moore will also teach classes called Daily Survival Plans.

“When I teach my class, I always put on a suit because I’m sending a message. ‘Hey, I used to wear that little blue suit you have on but look at me now. I can put on a real suit and you can too,’” said Moore.

He is a paradigm for change.

“I want this program so not only can we help the community, we can help them help themselves. These young people out here, that’s their brothers. That’s their daddies. That’s their uncles locked up,” said Moore. “It’s going to be hard. You can’t help everybody. Some are gone too far. That’s okay. The few you can catch, that’s alright.”