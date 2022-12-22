Order a Boston butt, tumbler, or wristband, and help a Collierville officer injured in the line of duty

The officer was injured Sept. 24, 2022, while trying to arrest a suspect in a shooting in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South law enforcement groups are coming together this holiday season to raise money for a Collierville Police Officer injured in the line of duty.

Cop Stop, the Collierville Citizens Police Association, and the Germantown Police Association have teamed up to raise funds by selling smoked 8 to 10 lb. Boston butts for $60 each. They are also offering engraved 20 oz. tumblers by Burnin’ Love Engraving for $30, and ‘Stronger Together’ wristbands for $5.

The Boston butts will be prepared and smoked on Saturday, January 7. Orders can be picked up at The Tanner Pavilion at the Germantown Charity Horse Show Grounds on January 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Boston butts can be ordered at https://www.cognitoforms.com/SouthernAddictionMeatsAndCheeses/StrongerTogetherSmokedBBQButts

“Stronger Together” laser engraved Tumblers and wristbands can be ordered at https://www.cognitoforms.com/SouthernAddictionMeatsAndCheeses/StrongerTogetherTumblerAndWristband.

All payments and donations can be made to the Injured Officer Fund through Collierville Citizen’s Police Association at https://roundtable.livegivemidsouth.org/organizations/1145206/donate.

The officer was injured Sept. 24, 2022, while trying to arrest Keith Houston Jr., a suspect in a shooting in Shelby County. Investigators said a vehicle connected to Houston was spotted at the Fairfield Inn, and when the officer approached to question Houston, the suspect rammed into the officer, forcing him onto the hood, then running over the officer when he fell off.

Shelby County investigators said Houston was originally suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatening to kill her.

After being injured, Collierville Police said the officer had to undergo multiple surgeries, but he has improved and still has a long recovery.