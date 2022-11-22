Things are warming up at Horn Lake Animal Shelter, thanks to some Mid-South businesses

The folks at I Need Coffee & Sushi Now in Southaven organized a fundraiser to get a new heat and air conditioning for the shelter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some DeSoto County businesses have come together to make the holidays better for the animals and workers at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter.

“Right this minute, we have 99 dogs. We have room for 45. So, they are everywhere,” said Kelly Smith, and animal control officer at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter. They also have 18 cats currently.

“We had a fundraiser to benefit the Horn Lake Animal Shelter,” said Kayla Walker, General Manager at I Need Coffee & Sushi Now. “To raise money to get them a new heating and air condition unit, and also help them bring concern as to the amount of animals that were in their facility at the shelter.”

“You know the heating and air unit, we’ve needed it for a while,” said Smith.

While it was needed, the costs were out of reach at $4,100 for a discounted unit.

“And when I see an opportunity to help then I’m going to do it and I’m not going to stop until I achieve my goal,” said Walker. “I got this job title and I saw it as the ability to be able to help people. I have the ability to have events. I have the ability to help raise money for my local community.”

“She has just been Jonny-on-the-job with this whole thing,” said Smith.

Other businesses (Ducks Heating and Air, Black Rifle, CK Dance Theater, Womack Pest Control, Guardian Title) also took part, donating items for a silent auction, and helping with the costs.

“The event was very successful,” said Walker. “We had 17 animals that got adopted from local fosters in the shelter… From our event and the help of local businesses, we were able to achieve our goal and get Horn Lake Animal Shelter a new heating and air conditioning unit.”

“We’ve got two electric heaters back there, wall-mounted, you know. But it doesn’t keep all 40 kennels warm. So, this is gonna be awesome,” said Smith. “They’re going to be installing it next week… She has really helped us out and I cannot wait to get this unit in.”

“I go out of my way to make things happen because I’m gonna make it happen,” said Walker.