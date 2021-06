Katina received special recognition Wednesday from the state of Mississippi and Senator Robert Jackson's office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin received special recognition Wednesday from the state of Mississippi and Senator Robert Jackson's office.

It was for the documentary ‘The Mule Train,’ based on Marks, Mississippi, and Quitman County being a food desert. The documentary played a part in getting the county a grocery store.

In addition to recognition from the Mississippi Senate, Katina was gifted the new state flag and a goodie bag of products made in Mississippi.