Local non-profit helps hundreds battle addiction

The program is named after Ronnie Bobal, otherwise known by his graffiti tag ‘Betor’, who died from an overdose on Christmas Day 2016.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Friday night at the intersection of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks Drive, you'll see dozens of people in a parking lot looking for support.

“We've been here since August of 2019,” said Ron Bobal. “We haven't missed a beat,”

This is where you'll find Ron Bobal, founder of A Betor Way, and dozens of volunteers, helping hundreds who are battling addiction.

A Betor Way is a syringe service program in West Tennessee. It's named after Bobal’s son, Ronnie Bobal otherwise known by his graffiti tag as ‘Betor’, who died from an overdose on Christmas Day 2016.



“We knew we wanted to start something to honor him,” said Bobal. “If you’re looking to right a wrong, this is where you start, because this is where you interact.”

RELATED: "It’s a miracle" | Woman saves man's life following fentanyl overdose



During the weekly outreach event, the non-profit provides free harm reduction services, including Narcan and clean syringes.