Marvel actress and MTV personality team up to give back to Memphis kids for Christmas

Marvel actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans and MTV personality Candace Renee Rice are hosting their 3rd Operation Christmas Give Back.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two native Memphians are giving back to the bluff city this holiday season.

Marvel actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans and MTV personality Candace Renee Rice are hosting their 3rd Operation Christmas Give Back where they surprise underserved children from Shelby County Schools with a holiday shopping spree.

Each child will get breakfast and lunch the day of their shopping spree and partner with their own mentor for a personal experience.

But there was one requirement to be entered for the shopping spree – the kids had to learn a little about finances.

“They actually, in order to get the shopping spree, they had to do a virtual financial literacy boot camp through CBC Foundation, which taught them about credit, saving money, money management, investments, starting their own business,” said Rice.

This year Rice and Bernans will be gifting shopping sprees at Target to 150 children.