Memphis Animal Services gets $95,000 grant to help local animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Bobs" from Skechers and Petco Love are giving Memphis Animal Services a $95,000 grant to help animals in the Mid-South.

MAS was chosen because of its mission to save and protect shelter animals. The grant comes from purchases made on "Bobs" shoes, apparel, and accessories.

"Having this kind of money come in from Petco Love Foundation and from BOBS by Sketchers, you know what that does? It puts money directly into our bank account to support people in the community - whether that's through medical care, pet food, housing, boarding. Whatever people need in our community to successfully care for their pets, this gift from Petco Love and BOBS by Sketchers is gonna do exactly that,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services.



“This investment in Memphis Animal Services’ lifesaving work is one of hundreds of lifesaving organizations celebrated this month and marks $300M invested in lifesaving work across the nation since our inception,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “As part of Petco Love’s commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized, our partnership with BOBS from Skechers is essential as we continue to inspire and empower animal lovers to save pet lives across the country.”

Skechers has donated more than $6 million so far to save more than 1 million shelter cats and dogs. They plan to donate $550,000 more over the next few months for more special grants like this one.

“At Memphis Animal Services, we work very hard to find loving homes for the pets in our care, all while keeping loved pets with their families despite financial obstacles. We’re proud to say that we now live in a city where no healthy, adoptable pet dies due to lack of space and that we saved nearly 90% of the pets in our care last year. We’ve been able to accomplish our goals at such a high level thanks to support from funders like Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers, as well as individual donors,” said Pugh.